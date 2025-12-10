Applications For Military Service Postponement Opens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, announced on Wednesday the start of accepting requests to defer compulsory military service for the first batch of conscripts through the electronic military service platform.Eligible applicants include students on annual study programs such as medicine and pharmacy, regular school students, and those residing abroad, provided they can verify their status. Deferred conscripts are required to join service immediately after the reason for postponement ends, in accordance with the National Service and Reserve Law No. 23 of 1986 and its amendments.Applicants meeting the criteria can submit requests via the platform, selecting the newly activated deferment option. All procedures are completed electronically without the need to visit any government office, ensuring a fast and convenient process.Last Monday, the Ministry conducted an electronic lottery for youth born in 2007, selecting 6,000 conscripts for service next year, divided into three batches of 2,000 conscripts each.