FM Holds Extensive Talks With Qatar PM, FM In Doha

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec 10 (Petra)- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive talks Wednesday in Doha with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, focusing on bilateral issues and regional developments.Safadi and Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the deep and enduring fraternal relations between Jordan and Qatar and their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields.They also discussed regional developments and the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the need to uphold the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, fully implement its provisions, ensure adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid reaches the territory without obstacles, and advance to the second phase of the agreement, linking stability to a clear political horizon. They also stressed the necessity of ending the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank.The two sides agreed to maintain coordination on furthering bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest.