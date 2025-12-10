Qatar Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting, Approves Decision To Boost National Products

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outside of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the results of the 8th meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, held on Monday in Riyadh, co-chaired by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his brother, HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The affirmed that the deep-rooted historical relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have moved to a new stage in light of what was included in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the Coordination Council meeting, and its emphasis on the importance of continuing to support and develop joint coordination in priority areas, including political, security, military, energy, industry, economy, investment, trade, technology, infrastructure, culture, tourism, Cabinet and education, in a way that meets the aspirations of the two fraternal peoples and supports security, peace and prosperity in the region.

The Cabinet praised the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed that would open new horizons for the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly the agreement to link the two countries by high-speed electric train, which connects the cities of Doha and Riyadh, as it is a major strategic initiative that is consistent with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, and that contributes to facilitating the movement of tourists and trade and enhancing communication between the two fraternal peoples.

On the other hand, the Cabinet praised the success of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025, which was inaugurated by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in the presence of a number of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, heads of state and government, and heads of regional and international organizations. The two-day forum was held under the theme“Justice in action: Beyond Promises to Progress.” This edition was distinguished by holding high-level dialogue sessions, in which an elite group of decision-makers, thought leaders, opinion leaders, and experts participated. The sessions were characterized by depth and objectivity, and addressed the key regional and international issues and how to address current challenges, which confirmed the role of the forum and the strength of its influence, and embodied the approach of Qatar's diplomacy that calls for dialogue and supports peaceful solutions, achieving justice, human dignity, and respect for the rights of peoples.

The Cabinet welcomed the signing of the historic peace and economic agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in Washington, which complements previous agreements that the State of Qatar and the United States helped to facilitate and strengthen, and represents an important step toward ending the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, consolidating regional stability, and enhancing cooperation in East and Central Africa.

The Cabinet also welcomed the signing by the Government of Colombia and the self-declared EGC of the“Doha Agreement to reinforce the commitment to peace” following two rounds of mediation in Doha, which was reached through the efforts of the State of Qatar and its partners, and included a commitment to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population, end the armed conflict, and open a path for both parties toward building a sustainable peace.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda. The Cabinet approved the draft Cabinet decision to specify the items that government agencies are obligated to provide from national products. The draft decision, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, aims to ensure that national products are given priority, and to promote the growth and competitiveness of local industry, which supports maintaining appropriate prices for those products.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Cabinet decision to establish and form a committee to manage the work of the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference 2026. The preparation of the draft decision comes within the framework of the Communications Regulatory Authority's preparations to host that conference, which is scheduled to be held in Doha in November 2026.

The Cabinet decided to approve a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary, and a draft MoU in the field of academic cooperation between University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education of the Federal Government of Somalia.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by discussing three reports and making the appropriate decisions regarding them. These included a report on the results of the visit of HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to the Lebanese Republic during October 2025, a report on the results of participation in the second session of the Qatari-Portuguese Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial, and Technical Cooperation (Lisbon - October 2025), and a report on the results of participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan.