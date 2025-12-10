Qatar Olympic Committee Reveals Details Of Half Marathon At Lusail Boulevard

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee convened a press conference on Wednesday morning to announce the details of the second edition of the 2026 Half Marathon, scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at Lusail Boulevard as part of the Qatar National Sport Day celebrations.

The event's organizing committee unveiled a series of accompanying sports events to be held at Team Qatar Village at Al Saad Square in cooperation with national sports federations.

Presided over by Abdulaziz Ghanim, Director General of the QOC Half Marathon 2026, the conference brought together Ahmed Al Jaber, Head of the event's Technical Committee, members of the Organizing Committee, 2025 race winner Rabea Al Musleh and Jamal Al Khanji, and media representatives.

The event opened with a compelling video review of the first edition, showcasing its success in attracting more than 6,000 runners and highlighting its contribution to strengthening community engagement under the principle of“Sport for All.”

In his address, Ghanim expressed pride in launching the 2026 edition, noting the Organizing committee's aim to expand participation to 10,000 runners, while commending the support of Qatari Diar and ASICS, the leading Japanese company in sportswear and athletic gear. He emphasized the media's essential role in promoting public awareness and community involvement.

Ahmed Al Jaber, Head of the Technical Committee of the QOC Half Marathon 2026's Organizing Committee explained in his presentation that the second edition will feature a range of main categories designed to suit all ages and fitness levels. These include: Children's Category (6-14 years): 1 km, Juniors Category (Boys & Girls, 15-17 years): 5 km, Open Category (Men & Women, 19-39 years): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, Open Category (Men & Women, 40+ years): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, Team Qatar Category - Al Adaam (Men & Women, 19-39 years): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, Team Qatar Category - Al Adaam (Men & Women, 40+ years): 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km.

