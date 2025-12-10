Minister Of Interior Meets Spanish Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Spain HE Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in security fields and ways to enhance and further develop them, in addition to touching on a host of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Joint Action Plan between the Ministries of Interior of both countries in the areas of information exchange, counter-terrorism, and crime prevention, along with a Joint Statement between Lekhwiya and the Spanish Ministry of the Interior to advance security cooperation mechanisms.

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani signed the agreement on behalf of the Qatari side, whereas HE Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez signed it on behalf of the Spanish side.