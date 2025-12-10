Minister Of Interior Meets Spanish Counterpart
Doha: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Spain HE Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez and the accompanying delegation.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in security fields and ways to enhance and further develop them, in addition to touching on a host of issues of mutual concern.
The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Joint Action Plan between the Ministries of Interior of both countries in the areas of information exchange, counter-terrorism, and crime prevention, along with a Joint Statement between Lekhwiya and the Spanish Ministry of the Interior to advance security cooperation mechanisms.
HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani signed the agreement on behalf of the Qatari side, whereas HE Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez signed it on behalf of the Spanish side.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment