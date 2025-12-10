Prime Minister Meets Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, who is currently visiting the country.

Talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.