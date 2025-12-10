Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar


2025-12-10 11:00:38
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to discuss regional security and humanitarian efforts, including implementation of the President's 20 Point Plan in Gaza. The leaders also discussed Syria and Lebanon, reaffirming their commitment to close collaboration in pursuit of peace and stability in the Middle East.

U.S. Department of State

