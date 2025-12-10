Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to discuss regional security and humanitarian efforts, including implementation of the President's 20 Point Plan in Gaza. The leaders also discussed Syria and Lebanon, reaffirming their commitment to close collaboration in pursuit of peace and stability in the Middle East.

