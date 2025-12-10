Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Condemning The Houthis' Unlawful Detention Of Current And Former Local Staff Of The U.S. Mission To Yemen

2025-12-10 11:00:38
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The United States condemns the Houthis' ongoing unlawful detention of current and former local staff of the U.S. Mission to Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthis, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, have intensified their campaign of intimidation and abuse against Yemeni citizens affiliated with international organizations and foreign governments.

The Houthis' arrests of those staff, and the sham proceedings that have been brought against them, are further evidence that the Houthis rely on the use of terror against their own people as a way to stay in power. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of the Mission staff.

U.S. Department of State

