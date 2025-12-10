MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A twelfth shipment of humanitarian aid from Turkey has arrived in western Herat province, an official announced on Wednesday.

The consignment, weighing 1,271 tonnes, was handed over to officials of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) today.

Addressing the handover ceremony, ARCS Director Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar emphasised transparency in the aid's distribution process.

He said the aid, as in the past, would reach the rightful beneficiaries across the country under the supervision of the relevant authorities.

He added that ARCS had carried out extensive relief operations this year in earthquake-affected provinces, including Kunar, Balkh and Samangan. Emergency service camps providing healthcare, hot meals and other immediate assistance are currently active in these provinces.

Meanwhile, Herat Governor Sheikh Mawlawi Noor Ahmad narcissist Islamjar expressed appreciation for the ARCS's efforts in alleviating human suffering and said the Herat local administration was ready to provide any necessary support during the distribution of the aid.

He also appreciated Turkey for its continued support to the people of Afghanistan.

Tuzcan Qazioglu, Turkey's Consul General in Herat, said the 1,271-tonne shipment consisted of food and non-food items had been sent to assist families affected by natural disasters.

He added that Turkey had always stood by the people of Afghanistan during difficult times.

