Severe Floods Hit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia After Heavy Rainfall

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been hit by severe flooding following torrential rains, with authorities issuing a red alert through the National Center for Meteorology (NCM). Roads and low-lying areas across the city remain submerged, causing widespread traffic congestion and halting public transport.

Emergency teams, including police and civil defense, have been deployed to rescue stranded motorists and residents. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid flood-prone areas until the waters recede.

Recent reports indicate heavy rainfall exceeded 179 mm in just six hours, far above the city's November average of 23 mm and annual average of 55.6 mm. At least two fatalities have been reported, and many homes experienced power outages. Schools and universities in affected areas have been temporarily closed.

The floods have also affected neighbouring Medina Province, where civil defense teams rescued five people after a vehicle was swept away by floodwaters. Residents are advised to follow safety instructions and exercise caution during ongoing heavy rains.