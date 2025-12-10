403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudanese Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Port Sudan
(MENAFN) A Sudanese IL-76 military transport aircraft went down on Tuesday to the west of Port Sudan, resulting in the death of the entire crew, according to local sources cited by several news outlets.
The plane, operated by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), was reportedly approaching the Osman Digna airbase when it suffered a sudden technical fault, causing the crash.
An anonymous informant ruled out the possibility of hostile fire, a media outlet reported.
Quoting a source who requested anonymity, a news agency stated that “all members of the crew were killed in the air crash.” However, the exact number of personnel on board has not been revealed.
The Sudanese military has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the crash or details about the crew.
This incident marks the latest loss in military aviation in the region amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war.
In November, another Sudanese military cargo plane went down in West Kordofan, killing all crew members, according to the army.
The aircraft was reportedly transporting supplies to forces in Babanusa, where clashes with the RSF were taking place.
The military attributed the crash to a technical malfunction, while the RSF claimed responsibility, stating it had shot down the “warplane” and posted footage of the wreckage.
The plane, operated by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), was reportedly approaching the Osman Digna airbase when it suffered a sudden technical fault, causing the crash.
An anonymous informant ruled out the possibility of hostile fire, a media outlet reported.
Quoting a source who requested anonymity, a news agency stated that “all members of the crew were killed in the air crash.” However, the exact number of personnel on board has not been revealed.
The Sudanese military has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the crash or details about the crew.
This incident marks the latest loss in military aviation in the region amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war.
In November, another Sudanese military cargo plane went down in West Kordofan, killing all crew members, according to the army.
The aircraft was reportedly transporting supplies to forces in Babanusa, where clashes with the RSF were taking place.
The military attributed the crash to a technical malfunction, while the RSF claimed responsibility, stating it had shot down the “warplane” and posted footage of the wreckage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment