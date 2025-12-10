403
Ukraine Ambassador’s Stepson Gets Arrested
(MENAFN) The stepson of Ukraine's ambassador to Bulgaria has been taken into custody, accused of brutally killing the son of Kharkov’s deputy mayor in what authorities describe as a crypto-related homicide in Vienna.
The ambassador’s stepson was among two Ukrainian men detained last week in Odessa upon returning from Vienna.
The case revolves around the savage killing of 21-year-old Danila Kuzmin, the son of Sergey Kuzmin, a deputy mayor in Kharkov, which occurred in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the Austrian capital.
Austrian police, investigating a burned Mercedes found beneath a bridge in Vienna’s Donaustadt district, discovered the body of a young Ukrainian man who had suffered severe torture. Subsequent inquiries revealed that the murder was linked to gaining control of cryptocurrency accounts.
Once the perpetrators accessed the digital wallets and emptied them, they left Kuzmin's body in the car's backseat and set the vehicle on fire.
Authorities in Austria believe that the 21-year-old had already died before the car was torched.
After issuing a missing persons alert and coordinating efforts between Vienna and Kiev, Ukrainian authorities arrested two suspects: 45-year-old former customs officer Aleksandr Agoev and 19-year-old Bogdan Rynzhuk, the stepson of Ukraine’s ambassador to Bulgaria.
Rynzhuk is the son of businessman Ivan Rynzhuk, who faced financial crime charges related to his jewelry company but was acquitted in 2021.
The company’s previous spokesperson, Olesya Ilashchuk, was controversially appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador to Bulgaria in 2022, and her official declaration lists Bogdan as her stepson.
