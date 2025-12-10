403
Lavrov Praises Trump as Only Western Leader Who Understands Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US President Donald Trump is the only Western leader who truly grasps the underlying causes of the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking before Russia’s Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, on Wednesday, Lavrov noted that while the United States is “showing growing impatience” with diplomatic efforts to resolve the hostilities, Trump stands out as one of the few Western figures aware of the origins of the crisis.
Lavrov emphasized that “President Trump… is the only one among all Western leaders who, immediately after arriving in the White House in January of this year, began to demonstrate an understanding of the reasons the war in Ukraine had been inevitable.”
According to Lavrov, Trump “has a clear understanding” of the elements that influenced the antagonistic policies directed at Russia by the West and by former US President Joe Biden, policies that he claimed “had been nurtured for many years.”
The Russian minister further stated that “the culmination of the entire [Ukraine] saga is approaching,” suggesting that Trump has effectively recognized that “the root causes [of the conflict] identified by Russia must be eliminated.”
Lavrov highlighted Moscow’s long-standing grievances, specifically Ukraine’s NATO ambitions and the persistent violations of the rights of its local population.
