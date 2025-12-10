403
Chinese Premier says China is confident of achieving its economic goals
(MENAFN) China remains confident in meeting its economic objectives this year, despite facing various global and domestic challenges, according to reports. Chinese Premier Li Qiang made the statement on Tuesday during the “1+10” Dialogue with leaders of major international economic organizations in Beijing.
Li highlighted that, despite headwinds, China’s economy has continued to progress and achieve notable milestones throughout the year. He noted that the global economy in 2025 has experienced twists and challenges, yet China has maintained steady growth.
The World Bank recently revised its forecast for China’s 2025 economic growth to 4.8%, closely aligning with Beijing’s target of approximately 5%, as indicated by reports.
Addressing representatives from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, UNCTAD, the International Labour Organization, the Bank for International Settlements, the Financial Stability Board, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the OECD, Li emphasized China’s determination to meet its full-year economic and social development goals.
"We are confident and capable of accomplishing the whole year's economic and social development goals and tasks," he said.
Li also called for stronger global economic governance, the preservation of international trade order, and continued openness and cooperation. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to expanding opportunities for foreign businesses, encouraging them to engage further with the Chinese market.
