Andrej Babis Sworn in as Czech Republic’s Premier
(MENAFN) Right-wing Euroskeptic Andrej Babis, who campaigned on a commitment to reduce military assistance to Ukraine and prioritize national matters, has officially assumed the role of prime minister of the Czech Republic.
Babis’ ANO party secured victory in the parliamentary election held in October, although it did not achieve an outright majority. To govern, ANO has entered a coalition with the SPD and AUTO parties. The seasoned politician previously held the office of prime minister from 2017 to 2021 and served as finance minister and deputy prime minister prior to that.
At 71, Babis expressed gratitude to his supporters for their confidence in his party through a brief message on X.
“I promise that I will be a Prime Minister who defends the interests of all our citizens at home and abroad, and… who will work to make the Czech Republic the best place to live on the entire planet,” he stated.
During his address at Prague Castle following the swearing-in ceremony, Babis indicated he would challenge Brussels not only on military aid to Ukraine but also regarding energy policy, VAT, and tariffs.
The leader has also pledged to oppose the European Union’s migration directives and its initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.
Babis has repeatedly emphasized shifting the Czech government’s attention toward domestic priorities, criticizing state support for Ukraine that was provided under his predecessor, Petr Fiala, during which the country launched a substantial international munitions procurement program for Kyiv.
