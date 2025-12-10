Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia Records Forty-Year High Indigenous Prison Deaths

Australia Records Forty-Year High Indigenous Prison Deaths


2025-12-10 08:35:48
(MENAFN) Australia has seen a sharp rise in Indigenous deaths in custody, reaching the highest level in four decades, according to the Australian Institute of Criminology on Wednesday.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, 33 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people died while in custody—nearly double the average since 1989–90—out of a total of 113 deaths, the report revealed.

Indigenous deaths now account for 29% of all deaths in custody, marking a 23% increase from 2023–24 and the largest share recorded since 2002–03.

New South Wales reported the highest number of Indigenous fatalities in prison custody during this period.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people comprise just 3.8% of Australia’s population, yet they represent more than one-third of the country’s prisoner population, according to an Australian broadcasting agency.

MENAFN10122025000045017169ID1110463256



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search