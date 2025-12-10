403
Trump slams Europe’s handling of migration pressures, Ukraine war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump sharply criticized European political leadership on Tuesday, claiming that governments on the continent are struggling to manage migration pressures and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking to Politico at the White House, Trump described Europe as “weak” and overly focused on political correctness, asserting that its leaders “don’t know what to do.”
The remarks come as European leaders respond to the US National Security Strategy, which accuses Europe of being over-regulated, suffering from declining self-confidence, and facing “civilizational erasure” due to immigration. The strategy also claims European institutions undermine political liberty and sovereignty.
European Council President Antonio Costa, speaking at a conference in Paris, urged the US to respect Europe’s democratic processes. “Allies do not threaten to interfere in each other’s domestic political life and democratic choices,” he said, emphasizing that the US and Europe no longer share the same vision of the international order.
Despite this, Trump signaled his intent to support European politicians aligned with his views.
He cited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as an example, praising his border policies and asserting he has endorsed politicians unpopular with many Europeans. He also criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, attributing demographic changes and migration to his election.
Trump said Russia is “obviously in a stronger position than Ukraine” and revealed that he has shared a new draft peace plan with some Ukrainian officials, though President Zelenskyy has not yet seen it. He questioned Europe’s role in the conflict, saying, “They talk, but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.”
Trump also hinted at possible expansion of US military action against drug networks in Latin America, including Mexico and Colombia, but declined to commit to sending ground troops to Venezuela. He defended his controversial pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, claiming he acted on advice from “very good people.”
Trump described Türkiye as a challenging but valuable NATO partner, praising President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “a friend” and “a tough cookie” and noting that NATO countries often ask him to mediate. He suggested that NATO does not need to expand much further, implying few countries remain for membership consideration.
On the home front, Trump rated the US economy as “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” despite inflation concerns, reaffirmed that his next Federal Reserve nominee would need to support immediate interest-rate cuts, and declined to commit to extending Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire next year. He also addressed pending Supreme Court rulings, including his push to end birthright citizenship, expressing hope that conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito remain on the bench.
Trump’s statements reflect a continued focus on asserting influence internationally while consolidating his policy positions and supporters domestically.
