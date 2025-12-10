403
Two residential buildings collapse in Morocco, killing nineteen people
(MENAFN) At least 19 people lost their lives and 16 others sustained injuries when two neighboring residential buildings collapsed in northern Morocco in the early hours of Wednesday, according to reports.
Local authorities indicated that the structures, both four stories high and home to eight families in the Al-Massira neighborhood of Fes, gave way unexpectedly. No official explanation for the collapse has yet been released.
Emergency responders transported the injured to hospitals, while nearby residents were evacuated as search and rescue teams continued operations at the scene, according to accounts from local sources.
