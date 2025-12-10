403
Australia to implement world-first ban on social media for children
(MENAFN) Australia has officially enacted an unprecedented nationwide restriction that bars anyone under the age of 16 from accessing mainstream social media platforms, according to reports. The measure became legally binding at midnight, compelling major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat to prevent minors from opening or using accounts or risk penalties reaching A$49.5 million ($33 million).
In a formal statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the moment as a defining step forward, emphasizing, “my pride to be prime minister of Australia has never been greater. This is Australia showing enough is enough.” He further asserted that “This will make an enormous difference. It is one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced. It's a profound reform, which will continue to reverberate around the world in coming months.”
Despite the new restrictions, hundreds of thousands of young Australians have already established a strong presence across social media. Estimates indicate that roughly 440,000 users aged 13 to 15 are on Snapchat, around 350,000 on Instagram, 325,000 on YouTube, and more than 200,000 on TikTok.
Authorities have designated a set of platforms now classified as restricted for minors. These include Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube. Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, however, remain unaffected. A range of other digital tools and programs—among them Discord, GitHub, Google Classroom, LEGO Play, Pinterest, Steam, Steam Chat, and YouTube Kids—are not included under the prohibition.
The legislation focuses enforcement on the companies rather than on minors or their guardians. According to regulatory authorities, the national eSafety office “will monitor compliance and enforce the law” by using its powers established under the Online Safety Act.
