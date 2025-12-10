403
Russia Comments on Zelenskyy’s Remarks Over Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Russia said Wednesday it will monitor developments closely after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared he is “ready” to organize a presidential election if security conditions permit.
At a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the question of elections in Ukraine is something Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been talking about for a long time,” noting that US President Donald Trump has “recently talked about” the matter as well.
"We'll see how things develop in this direction,” Peskov said, stressing that Moscow has not discussed the issue with “anyone,” including the US.
Responding to Zelenskyy’s comments about the possibility of an energy ceasefire, Peskov added: "We are working for peace, not a truce. A sustainable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved through the signing of relevant documents, is an absolute priority."
Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he is "ready" to hold a presidential election within 60–90 days if security and legal requirements are met, urging the US and European partners to help create conditions necessary for voting during wartime.
His remarks followed an interview Trump gave to media on Monday, in which the US president said it was “time” for Ukraine to hold an election, accused Kyiv of “using war" to delay a vote, and warned that a prolonged lack of elections could harm Ukraine’s democratic standing.
Zelenskyy pushed back, denying that Kyiv is avoiding elections for political gain and saying the ongoing war — now more than three-and-a-half years old — “is unrelated to who holds office.” He also emphasized that election decisions rest solely with Ukrainians and were not part of his recent discussions with US officials.
The Ukrainian leader said he has already asked lawmakers to draft legal changes enabling elections during wartime, again calling on the US and European partners to help ensure the security conditions needed amid continued Russian strikes.
Peskov also commented further on Trump’s interview, saying Moscow had "carefully" reviewed it, particularly the section addressing the peace process.
"In many ways, President Trump touched on the root causes of this conflict [during the interview]," he said, adding that Trump’s references to Ukraine’s NATO ambitions and territorial issues "resonates with our understanding."
"This is very important in terms of the prospects for a peaceful settlement," he said.
