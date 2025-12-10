403
Trump says he will make phone call to end Thailand-Cambodia clashes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he plans to “make a phone call” to stop the renewed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, as tensions along the border continue to escalate.
Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “Who else could say I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia.”
The renewed hostilities, which broke the peace deal signed in Kuala Lumpur in October in Trump’s presence, have displaced more than 500,000 people across both countries. Fatal clashes began on Monday, with each side accusing the other of violating a ceasefire agreed in July.
Cambodian authorities reported nine civilian deaths and 46 injuries since the fighting began, while Thailand confirmed four soldiers killed and 68 wounded. Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen stated, “Cambodia wants peace, but Cambodia is forced to fight back to defend its territory,” noting that Cambodian forces initially held fire on Monday but retaliated overnight.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Cambodia had not reached out for talks. “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” he said, adding that military operations would continue as planned.
The tensions trace back to November, when a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine Bangkok claims was planted by Cambodian forces—a charge Phnom Penh denies. The border dispute, which has lasted decades, has periodically flared into violence.
