403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s Stocks Close Wednesday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Chinese stocks ended Wednesday with a split performance, underscoring continued volatility across the country’s equity markets. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.23% to 3,900.5 points, weighed down by weakness in several major sectors. In contrast, the Shenzhen Component Index managed a modest rebound, rising 0.29% to close at 13,316.42.
Trading activity showed signs of cooling. Combined turnover on the two main exchanges reached 1.78 trillion yuan (about 251.58 billion U.S. dollars), a notable pullback from the 1.92 trillion yuan recorded during the previous session. Analysts said the decline in turnover suggests investors remain cautious amid shifting sentiment.
Gains were concentrated in shares linked to ceramic, glass, and cement production — industries often viewed as tied to infrastructure momentum and early signals of construction demand. Meanwhile, stocks from the electrical appliance, printing, and packaging sectors logged some of the steepest losses of the day, reflecting uneven performance across consumer and industrial segments.
The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board for growth-oriented enterprises, also showed little conviction. It dipped 0.02% to end at 3,209 points, signaling a pause after recent fluctuations in tech and startup-heavy listings.
Market observers said Wednesday’s mixed results highlight continued uncertainty but also pockets of resilience across China’s manufacturing-linked industries.
Trading activity showed signs of cooling. Combined turnover on the two main exchanges reached 1.78 trillion yuan (about 251.58 billion U.S. dollars), a notable pullback from the 1.92 trillion yuan recorded during the previous session. Analysts said the decline in turnover suggests investors remain cautious amid shifting sentiment.
Gains were concentrated in shares linked to ceramic, glass, and cement production — industries often viewed as tied to infrastructure momentum and early signals of construction demand. Meanwhile, stocks from the electrical appliance, printing, and packaging sectors logged some of the steepest losses of the day, reflecting uneven performance across consumer and industrial segments.
The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board for growth-oriented enterprises, also showed little conviction. It dipped 0.02% to end at 3,209 points, signaling a pause after recent fluctuations in tech and startup-heavy listings.
Market observers said Wednesday’s mixed results highlight continued uncertainty but also pockets of resilience across China’s manufacturing-linked industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment