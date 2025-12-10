403
Germany’s AfD backs US security strategy over migration
(MENAFN) Germany’s far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has welcomed the latest US national security strategy, claiming it validates the party’s long-held view that mass migration poses a threat to European civilization.
Markus Frohnmaier, a senior AfD lawmaker, said the strategy reflects shared concerns between the Trump administration and his party, highlighting the importance of strong Germany-US relations. “The AfD and Trump team are finally speaking plainly, instead of dodging the topic,” Frohnmaier stated. “The new US National Security Strategy now states it in black and white: Europe is threatened with 'civilizational annihilation' – and mass immigration is explicitly named as the main cause.”
Frohnmaier, who serves as the party’s foreign policy spokesman, also announced that an AfD delegation would travel to Washington this week to meet with Trump administration officials.
Reports indicate the group will later attend the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala, a key event for Republicans.
The AfD and Trump’s MAGA movement share similar stances on migration and social policies, positioning themselves in opposition to what they see as left-wing dominance in Western democracies.
The US strategy, released last week, sparked controversy in Europe. It criticized European governments for restricting free speech, suppressing political opposition, and taking a dismissive stance toward far-right and anti-immigration movements. Germany’s conservative leader Friedrich Merz described parts of the document as “unacceptable” for Europeans.
The strategy claimed Europe faces challenges including EU policies that undermine political liberty, migration-driven social tensions, censorship, declining birth rates, and a loss of national identity and confidence.
