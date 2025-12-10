403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Costa urges respect for democratic processes amid trump criticism
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa responded Tuesday to US President Donald Trump’s criticisms of European leadership, emphasizing that allies should respect one another’s democratic processes and refrain from intervening in internal politics.
"Allies must act as allies. That means that we should not interfere in the political internal life of our countries. We respect the choice of Americans, and they need to respect the democratic choice of our citizens," Costa said during a press conference in Dublin alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
Costa stressed that just as Americans’ election choices must be respected, Europe’s political decisions require the same acknowledgment. "When all the leaders elect me President of the European Council, President Trump must respect this as respect that the American citizens elected him President of the United States -- like this that allies behave between each other," he added.
Trump had described Europe as “weak” in a Politico interview, suggesting that European leaders were overly politically correct and struggling to address major challenges. Martin countered the characterization, asserting that Europe remains economically strong. "Europe is one of the strongest continents in the world in terms of economic strength. Actually, that's manifested in the EU-US trade agreement, inherently in that agreement as a recognition of strength of Europe economically," he said.
Costa also reaffirmed the EU’s continued support for Ukraine, noting that Europe has been Kyiv’s primary backer since the outset of the war. "We are strong enough to support Ukraine, and when others have doubts if what they should continue to support Ukraine, or they want to give up in Ukraine, we still, and we keep with our unwavering support to Ukraine. We will not do in Ukraine what others have done in Afghanistan. We will remain supporting Ukraine," he said.
He added that EU institutions and member states are finalizing legal and technical measures to secure Ukraine’s funding for 2026 and 2027 and expressed confidence that a decision will be reached at the upcoming EU leaders’ summit in Brussels from December 18-19.
"Allies must act as allies. That means that we should not interfere in the political internal life of our countries. We respect the choice of Americans, and they need to respect the democratic choice of our citizens," Costa said during a press conference in Dublin alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
Costa stressed that just as Americans’ election choices must be respected, Europe’s political decisions require the same acknowledgment. "When all the leaders elect me President of the European Council, President Trump must respect this as respect that the American citizens elected him President of the United States -- like this that allies behave between each other," he added.
Trump had described Europe as “weak” in a Politico interview, suggesting that European leaders were overly politically correct and struggling to address major challenges. Martin countered the characterization, asserting that Europe remains economically strong. "Europe is one of the strongest continents in the world in terms of economic strength. Actually, that's manifested in the EU-US trade agreement, inherently in that agreement as a recognition of strength of Europe economically," he said.
Costa also reaffirmed the EU’s continued support for Ukraine, noting that Europe has been Kyiv’s primary backer since the outset of the war. "We are strong enough to support Ukraine, and when others have doubts if what they should continue to support Ukraine, or they want to give up in Ukraine, we still, and we keep with our unwavering support to Ukraine. We will not do in Ukraine what others have done in Afghanistan. We will remain supporting Ukraine," he said.
He added that EU institutions and member states are finalizing legal and technical measures to secure Ukraine’s funding for 2026 and 2027 and expressed confidence that a decision will be reached at the upcoming EU leaders’ summit in Brussels from December 18-19.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment