Russia Threatens to Strike Back Against Any EU Troops Deployment
(MENAFN) Moscow has issued a stark warning that it will strike back against any European nation that deploys military personnel to Ukraine or attempts to confiscate Russian property held in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday.
During his address to the Federation Council at a government hour session, Lavrov declared that the Kremlin has already prepared countermeasures should European nations pursue what Moscow views as aggressive actions.
"As President (Vladimir Putin) emphasized, we are not going to fight with Europe. We have no such thoughts," Lavrov stated. "But we will respond to any hostile steps, including the deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and the expropriation of Russian assets, and we are already ready for this response."
Lavrov further claimed that Western powers lack consensus regarding the Ukrainian conflict and charged Europe with obstructing diplomatic efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement.
Recent months have witnessed escalating European conversations about potential security guarantees for Ukraine, alongside growing debates concerning the utilization of frozen Russian financial holdings.
On Monday, the G7 nations announced their commitment to exploring multiple financing mechanisms to aid Ukraine, potentially leveraging the complete value of immobilized Russian assets while adhering to their individual legal systems.
