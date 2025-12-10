Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Soldier Gets Killed in Ukraine

2025-12-10 08:00:58
(MENAFN) A member of the United Kingdom’s military has died in an undisclosed event in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed.

“It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning,” the MOD stated on X on Tuesday.

The ministry clarified, “He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines,” though no further details were provided.

According to BBC, the occurrence is not believed to have resulted from enemy action. A media outlet quoted a defense official describing it as the first officially acknowledged UK military fatality in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his sympathy to the serviceman’s family, stating on X, “Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

In the previous year, the UK confirmed that a “small number of personnel” were deployed in support roles in Ukraine. London has played a key role in supplying arms to Kiev, and over 56,000 Ukrainian troops have received training through the British-led Operation Interflex.

Russia has argued that Western arms shipments and training initiatives effectively make those countries active participants in the conflict. Moscow has warned that it would consider any foreign forces on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets.

