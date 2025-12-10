403
DHS Uses Holiday-Themed Memes, Promoting Deportation Campaign
(MENAFN) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is distributing Christmas-inspired memes to advance its large-scale deportation initiative, combining festive visuals with messaging centered on immigration law enforcement.
As the holiday season approaches, DHS and other federal agencies have adopted this approach to strengthen public backing for stricter measures against illegal immigration and against non-citizens deemed security risks.
One meme shared last week portrayed security officers wearing Santa hats while decorating their equipment with lights, accompanied by the text: “YOU’RE-GOING HO HO HOME.” Another image showed President Donald Trump steering Santa’s sleigh.
A third meme featured the internet persona “Gigachad” dressed in holiday attire, preparing to check the DHS “naughty list” – a nod to individuals flagged by the department for criminal records or immigration infractions.
ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), the main investigative branch of DHS and one of the largest investigative bodies in the US federal government, has been a central player in the surge of deportations since Trump’s return to office.
Although mass deportation was a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign pledges, the administration’s execution of the policy has faced criticism from various quarters.
