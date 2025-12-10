Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Presidential Vote

2025-12-10 07:55:26
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed his willingness to conduct a presidential election, but only if Western nations provide Kiev with assurances for its security.

Zelensky’s term ended in May 2024, yet he has declined to hold a vote, citing the ongoing martial law.

In response, Russia has labeled him “illegitimate,” asserting that legal authority in Ukraine now lies with the parliament. Moscow has also warned that Zelensky’s position could complicate the signing of a peace agreement.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to organize an election, criticizing Kiev for “talk[ing] about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.” Earlier, in February, Trump had even described Zelensky as “a dictator.”

Zelensky rejected claims that he was attempting to “cling to power,” declaring that he is “ready for the elections.”

Nevertheless, he emphasized that Ukraine requires assistance from the US and European nations “to ensure security” against ongoing Russian attacks during the voting process.

“If that happens, Ukraine will be ready to conduct elections in the next 60 to 90 days,” Zelensky stated.

He noted that he had not yet discussed the matter with Washington but intends to request that the Ukrainian parliament draft amendments to the martial law framework.

Trump’s comments arrive amid discussions over a US-proposed peace plan, which reportedly includes recommendations for Ukraine to hold elections within 100 days of reaching a ceasefire with Russia.

According to media reports, Kiev and Western capitals have also been negotiating over guarantees for security in a post-conflict scenario.

