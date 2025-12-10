403
UN Condemns Israeli Raid on UNRWA Headquarters in Jerusalem
(MENAFN) The United Nations has strongly criticized Israel’s raid on the headquarters of the agency responsible for Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem.
According to a media outlet, police and tax authorities entered the UNRWA office on Monday in what they described as a move to confiscate assets linked to unpaid municipal property taxes.
UNRWA Director Philippe Lazzarini reported that officials took “furniture, IT equipment, and other property.”
During the operation, Israeli police removed the UN flag and hoisted the Israeli flag above the compound.
“Yesterday’s storming of UNRWA’s East Jerusalem compound by Israeli police and taking control – including by replacing the UN flag with the Israeli one – creates a dangerous precedent,” Lazzarini stated on X on Tuesday.
He added, “This should be a wake-up call. What happens today to UNRWA can happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission, around the world.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the raid, emphasizing that UN offices are “inviolable and immune from any other form of interference.”
Israel had previously prohibited UNRWA operations in October 2024, accusing the organization of covertly assisting and providing cover for Hamas—claims that the UN has denied.
