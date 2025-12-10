403
Japan Approves Restart of Hokkaido Reactor
(MENAFN) Hokkaido's governor has greenlit the reactivation of Japan's most recently constructed nuclear reactor, officials confirmed Wednesday, advancing the nation's push to revive atomic energy more than a decade after the Fukushima catastrophe.
Governor Naomichi Suzuki granted approval for restart operations at the Tomari nuclear power plant, representing a critical milestone for Hokkaido Electric Power Co as it targets an early 2027 return to service, media reported.
The plant's No. 3 unit successfully passed rigorous safety evaluations conducted by Japan's nuclear regulatory authority after sitting dormant since 2012—one year following the devastating Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Hokkaido Electric Power is currently building a 19-meter (62.3-foot) protective breakwater to satisfy safety mandates required for operational resumption. Local municipal leaders in surrounding areas have already authorized the restart.
Suzuki characterized the reactor's reactivation last month as a "realistic choice" to lower electricity expenses and address surging power demands nationwide.
In November, Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi authorized the restart of two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant—the world's largest nuclear facility—representing the first such approval since the 2011 Fukushima disaster struck.
The moves signal Japan's accelerating shift back toward nuclear power as the country grapples with energy security and climate objectives.
