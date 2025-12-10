403
China, U.S. Strike Deal on Military Archival Collaboration
(MENAFN) Beijing and Washington have reached a tentative agreement on military archival collaboration for 2026, Chinese officials announced Wednesday, signaling continued efforts to stabilize defense ties between the rival powers.
The preliminary accord emerged from virtual discussions between the two militaries, China's Defense Ministry disclosed in a Wednesday statement.
Ministry officials said both nations discussed plans for military archive cooperation and finalized an initial framework for joint efforts throughout the coming year.
This development builds on Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun's inaugural in-person talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Malaysia last October—a watershed moment for bilateral military engagement.
The defense leaders connected again in early November, shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held their first summit meeting in South Korea. During those discussions, both ministers committed to establishing direct military communication channels.
"Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and de-escalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon," Hegseth stated on X, the US social media platform.
He emphasized that peace, stability and good relations are the "best path" for both countries.
Beijing's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that China "will continue to assist the US side in locating the remains of American military personnel who went missing in China since the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression."
The legendary "Flying Tigers"—volunteer American pilots who fought alongside China's Air Force during World War II—remain an enduring emblem of early US-China partnership.
Several surviving members returned to China in November 2023 for their first visit in eight decades.
