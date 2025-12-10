403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Building Fire Leaves Dozen Dead
(MENAFN) A devastating fire tore through a residential structure in Guangdong province's Shantou city late Tuesday, claiming at least 12 lives, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The deadly blaze ignited at 9:21 p.m. local time (1321 GMT) in Chaonan district, according to the local fire department's statement reported by a news outlet in the early hours of Wednesday. Emergency crews brought the inferno under control by approximately 10 p.m. (1400 GMT).
Initial assessments revealed the structure was a four-story, independently constructed concrete building. The flames ravaged nearly 150 square meters of the surrounding area, officials stated.
An investigation into what sparked the fatal fire is currently underway, authorities said.
The tragedy follows less than two weeks after another catastrophic blaze claimed 159 lives in Hong Kong on November 26, marking a grim period for fire safety in the region.
The deadly blaze ignited at 9:21 p.m. local time (1321 GMT) in Chaonan district, according to the local fire department's statement reported by a news outlet in the early hours of Wednesday. Emergency crews brought the inferno under control by approximately 10 p.m. (1400 GMT).
Initial assessments revealed the structure was a four-story, independently constructed concrete building. The flames ravaged nearly 150 square meters of the surrounding area, officials stated.
An investigation into what sparked the fatal fire is currently underway, authorities said.
The tragedy follows less than two weeks after another catastrophic blaze claimed 159 lives in Hong Kong on November 26, marking a grim period for fire safety in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment