403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Extends Temporary Protection for 4.3M Ukrainian Refugees
(MENAFN) The European Union provided temporary protection to 4.3 million non-EU citizens who escaped Ukraine as of Oct. 31, according to Eurostat data released amid the continuing conflict.
The total figure representing Ukrainians under temporary protection declined marginally from September's conclusion—dropping by 6,170 individuals.
Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic accommodated the highest beneficiary populations, hosting approximately 1.3 million, 965,000, and 393,000 respectively. These nations account for 28.6%, 22.5%, and 9.1% of the EU aggregate.
EU member states granted 74,175 fresh temporary protection determinations throughout October, marking the second-largest monthly issuance in 2025, trailing only September's record of 79,525 decisions.
The numerical increase follows a Ukrainian government decree enacted in late August permitting men aged 18-22 to depart Ukraine without restrictions.
Ukrainian nationals comprised over 98.4% of all temporary protection recipients across the EU. Adult women constituted 43.8% of beneficiaries, minors represented nearly one-third (30.8%), and adult men made up 25.5%.
The temporary protection designation acknowledged a massive displacement wave from Ukraine triggered by ongoing warfare—now approaching the four-year milestone—and established interim protection protocols.
In June, the European Council prolonged temporary protection for Ukrainians from March 2026 through March 2027.
The total figure representing Ukrainians under temporary protection declined marginally from September's conclusion—dropping by 6,170 individuals.
Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic accommodated the highest beneficiary populations, hosting approximately 1.3 million, 965,000, and 393,000 respectively. These nations account for 28.6%, 22.5%, and 9.1% of the EU aggregate.
EU member states granted 74,175 fresh temporary protection determinations throughout October, marking the second-largest monthly issuance in 2025, trailing only September's record of 79,525 decisions.
The numerical increase follows a Ukrainian government decree enacted in late August permitting men aged 18-22 to depart Ukraine without restrictions.
Ukrainian nationals comprised over 98.4% of all temporary protection recipients across the EU. Adult women constituted 43.8% of beneficiaries, minors represented nearly one-third (30.8%), and adult men made up 25.5%.
The temporary protection designation acknowledged a massive displacement wave from Ukraine triggered by ongoing warfare—now approaching the four-year milestone—and established interim protection protocols.
In June, the European Council prolonged temporary protection for Ukrainians from March 2026 through March 2027.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment