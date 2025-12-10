403
Erdogan says Gaza genocide undermines human rights
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s president has condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, where over 70,000 people have reportedly died, calling it evidence that the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have been “severely undermined,” according to a statement from the Communications Directorate on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, the atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories continue, despite all the efforts of the international community,” Erdogan said on Human Rights Day.
In his remarks marking the 77th anniversary of the UN declaration, Erdogan praised the document as a reflection of shared human values and achievements, emphasizing that it remains a global commitment protecting the inherent rights of every individual. He warned, however, that the principles of the declaration are being violated in many regions, with peace and justice steadily losing ground.
“It is the shared responsibility of all humanity to rebuild Gaza as soon as possible, as it has been reduced to a massive pile of rubble,” Erdogan said. He stressed that a just and lasting peace requires strengthening the ceasefire, established with Türkiye’s involvement, and pursuing a two-state solution. Nevertheless, he criticized Israel for continuing attacks that have breached the ceasefire, resulting in at least 370 Palestinian deaths since October 11.
“It is critically important for the international community to increase pressure on Israel to prevent Gaza from being drawn back into conflict,” he added.
Beyond Gaza, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing peace and dialogue initiatives aimed at ending violence in Sudan and restoring stability there. He also condemned cultural racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia, describing the failure to address hate crimes and hate speech—or actively encouraging them under the guise of free expression—as “absolutely unacceptable.”
“As Türkiye, with the strong heritage guided by our history, we will continue to defend human rights and human dignity throughout the world, especially in our heartland and cultural geography, without distinction of language, race or origin, and to contribute at the highest level to global peace and security,” Erdogan affirmed.
