Sahel Alliance alerts forces after Burkina Faso grounds Nigerian plane
(MENAFN) The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has heightened its air-defense posture to its top alert level after Burkina Faso’s military authorities grounded a Nigerian Air Force C-130, accusing it of entering the country’s airspace without approval. The escalation follows Nigeria’s recent military involvement in helping prevent a coup attempt in neighboring Benin, according to general reports.
Burkinabe officials said on Monday that the aircraft, which had 11 personnel on board, was compelled to make an unscheduled landing in Bobo-Dioulasso due to what was described as an “in-flight emergency situation.” The city is in southwestern Burkina Faso, roughly 910km (565 miles) from Benin’s commercial hub, Cotonou.
“An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the overflight of Burkinabe territory by this military aircraft,” according to an official statement.
AES leaders denounced Nigeria’s action as an “unfriendly act,” accusing it of disregarding sovereignty and breaching international norms. The bloc announced that it had moved to secure its skies by placing air-defense systems on maximum readiness and said they were “authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.”
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger created the AES in late 2023 after withdrawing from ECOWAS amid worsening tensions triggered by military takeovers in the three states. The governments in Ouagadougou, Bamako, and Niamey have accused ECOWAS of acting on behalf of outside powers, particularly France, after the bloc threatened force to reverse Niger’s 2023 coup. AES members have also previously alleged that Benin and Nigeria were being used as logistical bases for foreign-backed plots aimed at destabilizing the Sahel, which has endured a persistent jihadist insurgency for over a decade.
Nigeria has rejected these accusations and, in its latest response, characterized the grounded flight as nothing more than a safety-related diversion during a ferry mission to Portugal. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nigerian Air Force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said the crew detected a technical problem after departing Lagos and diverted to Bobo-Dioulasso, describing it as “the nearest airfield… in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.” He added that the personnel remain safe, have received “cordial treatment” from the “host authorities,” and that efforts are underway for them to continue their mission.
