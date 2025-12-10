403
Iran Condemns U.S. Naval Deployment Near Venezuela
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian unleashed sharp condemnation of Washington's military maneuvers in the Caribbean, denouncing the US naval presence near Venezuela as "entirely illegal, in violation of international norms, and a dangerous precedent that threatens global peace and security."
The Iranian presidency issued a statement confirming Pezeshkian delivered these remarks during a Tuesday telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, where the two leaders examined bilateral relations and evolving Caribbean developments.
Pezeshkian emphasized the deep strategic alliance linking Tehran and Caracas, declaring that "Iran considers Venezuela a true friend and ally" and pledging continued support for the nation, especially given present volatile circumstances.
Reaffirming Iran's backing for Venezuela's sovereignty, security, and stability, Pezeshkian indicated Tehran was monitoring regional events with intense scrutiny and expressed "full solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela."
The Iranian leader delivered additional criticism of Washington's military expansion, asserting the US decision to dispatch a combat fleet under "baseless pretexts" constitutes a grave violation of international legal standards.
He confirmed Iran's readiness to expand collaboration with Caracas across every domain and expressed appreciation for Venezuela's advocacy in global institutions.
Commending Venezuelan national cohesion and resolve, Pezeshkian expressed confidence that "the stronger the unity of the Venezuelan nation, the more discouraged their adversaries will become," while extending hopes for peace, advancement and security for the country throughout the coming year.
Maduro reciprocated by thanking Iran for unwavering support, characterizing the enduring relationship between both nations as a model of cooperation and progress. He condemned recent US Caribbean operations as antagonistic and incompatible with the UN Charter, noting that Washington's "false accusations" have faced worldwide rejection, including within the US itself, and among Venezuelan citizens. The Trump administration has accused Maduro of enabling narcotics trafficking and triggering mass emigration toward the US.
Maduro affirmed Venezuela remains dedicated to safeguarding its peace and sovereignty, emphasizing the nation stands "stronger and more united than ever."
He extended greetings to Iran's supreme leader and the Iranian population, and reaffirmed Caracas' dedication to strengthening strategic partnership, noting both governments will maintain continuous dialogue to promote peace and development.
