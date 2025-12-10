403
Release of US October Producer Inflation Data Gets Postponed
(MENAFN) The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Monday that the publication of October’s producer inflation data would be postponed, citing disruptions in data collection caused by the unprecedentedly long federal government shutdown that concluded last month.
According to a statement, the bureau is still compiling October reference-period information, which is being gathered “on a delay due to the lapse in appropriations,” and it now expects to issue these figures together with the November Producer Price Index on Jan. 14.
The bureau also explained that certain components used to calculate monthly import and export price statistics will be omitted, as those particular data points cannot be obtained retroactively.
It further clarified that several indices depend on alternative, non-survey data sources instead of direct survey inputs, and that most retroactively obtainable non-survey information for October will be included alongside the November results.
The statement additionally noted that the October numbers were originally set to be released together with the November import and export price indices on Jan. 15, 2026.
The extensive government shutdown — the longest in US history, spanning from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 — significantly interrupted the standard flow of economic reporting.
