DHS uses Christmas memes to promote mass-deportation strategy
(MENAFN) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has begun sharing Christmas-styled memes to advocate for its broad deportation campaign, merging festive visuals with reminders about immigration enforcement.
According to general reports, DHS and other federal bodies have turned to this approach as the holidays approach, aiming to rally public backing for tougher action against undocumented migrants and non-citizens deemed security risks.
One meme posted last week showed officers in Santa hats decorating their equipment with holiday lights, accompanied by the line: “YOU’RE-GOING HO HO HOME.” Another presented President Donald Trump steering a Santa sleigh. A third image used the popular internet figure “Gigachad” dressed in Christmas gear as he prepared to check the DHS “naughty list,” referring to people identified for criminal records or immigration infractions.
ICE, the main investigative branch under DHS and one of the largest federal law-enforcement bodies in the US, has been central to the surge of deportations since Trump returned to the White House.
Although mass deportation has been a core promise of Trump’s political platform, the administration’s implementation of the policy has sparked widespread debate. Critics say the effort is harsh, legally questionable, and frequently ensnares individuals who present no real danger. Some Christian groups argue the policy conflicts with religious teachings centered on mercy and care for the vulnerable.
Supporters of tighter border controls, however, have voiced a different concern — charging that officials are leaning too heavily on eye-catching media moments, such as showcasing aggressive raids in immigrant communities, rather than delivering meaningful improvements in enforcement outcomes.
