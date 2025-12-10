403
IBM Reveals Plan to Purchase Confluent
(MENAFN) US-headquartered technology behemoth IBM declared on Monday that it intends to obtain the data-streaming platform Confluent in a transaction valued at $11 billion.
IBM has committed to paying $31 per share in cash for every one of Confluent’s issued and outstanding common shares. The enterprise indicated in its announcement that the agreement is expected to be finalized by mid-2026.
The statement emphasized that "To fuel meaningful outcomes and drive productivity in operations, these applications, as well as AI agents, need access to connected and trusted data – in real time. IBM and Confluent will enable end-to-end integration of applications, analytics, data systems and AI agents to drive intelligence and resilience in hybrid cloud environments," underscoring the significance of seamless and dependable data for modern AI-driven systems.
Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chief executive, remarked that the collaboration between the two companies will empower organizations to implement generative and agentic AI more effectively and more swiftly by ensuring dependable communication and data transmission across various environments, applications, and APIs.
He added that "Data is spread across public and private clouds, data centers, and countless technology providers. With the acquisition of Confluent, IBM will provide the smart data platform for enterprise IT, purpose-built for AI," highlighting the challenges of dispersed information and the necessity of unified data architecture.
Following the disclosure, Confluent’s stock surged by over 28%, whereas IBM’s shares experienced a modest rise of approximately 0.8%.
