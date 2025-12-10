403
Brigitte Macron faces backlash over remarks about feminist protesters
(MENAFN) France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, has drawn intense criticism after being caught on camera referring to feminist demonstrators as “sales connes,” a phrase commonly rendered in English as “stupid b***hes.”
The controversy erupted after a clip circulated earlier in the week showing Macron speaking informally backstage on Sunday with actor and comedian Ary Abittan. The performer, back on tour for the first time since investigators dropped rape charges due to insufficient evidence, appeared uneasy while preparing for his show.
The evening before, activists from the group Nous Toutes (“All of us”) had interrupted his performance. Protesters wearing masks printed with the word “rapist” over Abittan’s face stood up during the show, shouting “Abittan rapist” before security escorted them out.
In the leaked footage, Abittan jokes about being nervous, seemingly worried the demonstrators might return. Macron responds with a joking remark: “If there are any stupid b***hes, we’ll kick them out.”
A presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday that the first lady’s intention had been to reassure Abittan and that her frustration was aimed at what she viewed as extreme tactics used to derail the show.
Nevertheless, condemnation spread quickly. Political figures from multiple parties, women’s rights advocates, and members of the film community denounced the comment. Marine Tondelier of the French Greens labeled the remark “extremely grave,” while Senator Agnes Evren described it as “very sexist.” Former President Francois Hollande also voiced disapproval.
Actress Judith Godreche, now a prominent voice in France’s feminist movement following her allegations of abuse against two directors during her youth, issued a critical message on Instagram. Nous Toutes later adopted Macron’s phrase as a social media hashtag.
The first lady’s remarks come amid renewed scrutiny surrounding the president himself, who has been entangled in a protracted legal battle over online conspiracy theories claiming he is transgender. A recent court ruling penalized the individuals who originated the rumor and reignited debate about digital harassment targeting public figures. The issue attracted additional attention after American commentator Candace Owens repeated the claims and later alleged that the Macrons had ordered her assassination.
