Sudanese Military Cargo Aircraft Crash Kills All Members Aboard
(MENAFN) A Sudanese IL-76 transport aircraft plummeted to earth Tuesday near Port Sudan, claiming the lives of all personnel aboard, multiple media sources confirmed through local contacts.
The heavy-lift plane, belonging to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), was descending toward Osman Digna airbase when catastrophic mechanical failure triggered the fatal incident, according to operational reports.
Hostile action has been dismissed as a factor, a media outlet reported citing an unnamed official.
AFP quoted an anonymous source stating that "all members of the crew were killed in the air crash." Military authorities have not released the exact number of fatalities.
Sudanese defense officials have remained silent regarding crash circumstances or victim identification.
The disaster marks another military aviation casualty amid Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.
Sudan's war and accusations of foreign meddling
Last November, a Sudanese cargo transport went down in West Kordofan, killing everyone aboard during a resupply mission to Babanusa, where government troops confronted RSF forces. Military command attributed the loss to equipment failure, though the RSF asserted they downed the "warplane" and distributed crash site imagery.
In adjacent South Sudan, a humanitarian flight operated by Nari Air carrying relief cargo for Samaritan's Purse disappeared. The aircraft crashed approximately 20km from Leer Airstrip after launching from Juba with two tons of flood relief materials. The three-person crew perished, media reported.
Sudan's war and accusations of foreign meddling
