Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Republican congressman proposes bill to withdraw US from NATO

Republican congressman proposes bill to withdraw US from NATO


2025-12-10 07:03:45
(MENAFN) A Republican lawmaker is once again pushing for the United States to abandon its role in NATO, arguing that the alliance no longer serves the nation’s strategic interests and places excessive financial burdens on American taxpayers.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced the proposal on Tuesday, contending that the alliance was originally designed to counter the former Soviet Union and that the vast resources Washington allocates to it could be redirected toward domestic priorities.

“We should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our own country, not socialist countries… US participation has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to risk US involvement in foreign wars… America should not be the world’s security blanket – especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense,” Massie said.

If enacted, the bill would require the US government to formally inform NATO of its intention to end its membership and would block American funding from being used for the alliance’s budgets. The initiative mirrors an earlier attempt by a Republican senator who argued that NATO no longer aligns with evolving US security needs — though that effort stalled in committee, and observers expect Massie’s bill will likely face similar resistance in a Congress that has repeatedly backed continued participation.

President Donald Trump and several Republican allies have long asserted that Washington carries a disproportionate share of NATO’s financial load, frequently criticizing European governments for failing to meet defense spending commitments. Trump even warned that the US might refrain from defending “delinquent” members in the event of an attack.

Under growing pressure, NATO countries agreed this year to begin lifting their defense expenditures to 5% of GDP, exceeding the previous 2% benchmark. This shift comes amid intensified claims from Western officials and media that Russia poses a rising military danger to the alliance.

Moscow has rejected these assertions as “nonsense,” maintaining that NATO is inflating the threat and embracing a policy of “rampant militarization.”

MENAFN10122025000045017640ID1110463166



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search