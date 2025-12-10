403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Republican congressman proposes bill to withdraw US from NATO
(MENAFN) A Republican lawmaker is once again pushing for the United States to abandon its role in NATO, arguing that the alliance no longer serves the nation’s strategic interests and places excessive financial burdens on American taxpayers.
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced the proposal on Tuesday, contending that the alliance was originally designed to counter the former Soviet Union and that the vast resources Washington allocates to it could be redirected toward domestic priorities.
“We should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our own country, not socialist countries… US participation has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to risk US involvement in foreign wars… America should not be the world’s security blanket – especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense,” Massie said.
If enacted, the bill would require the US government to formally inform NATO of its intention to end its membership and would block American funding from being used for the alliance’s budgets. The initiative mirrors an earlier attempt by a Republican senator who argued that NATO no longer aligns with evolving US security needs — though that effort stalled in committee, and observers expect Massie’s bill will likely face similar resistance in a Congress that has repeatedly backed continued participation.
President Donald Trump and several Republican allies have long asserted that Washington carries a disproportionate share of NATO’s financial load, frequently criticizing European governments for failing to meet defense spending commitments. Trump even warned that the US might refrain from defending “delinquent” members in the event of an attack.
Under growing pressure, NATO countries agreed this year to begin lifting their defense expenditures to 5% of GDP, exceeding the previous 2% benchmark. This shift comes amid intensified claims from Western officials and media that Russia poses a rising military danger to the alliance.
Moscow has rejected these assertions as “nonsense,” maintaining that NATO is inflating the threat and embracing a policy of “rampant militarization.”
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced the proposal on Tuesday, contending that the alliance was originally designed to counter the former Soviet Union and that the vast resources Washington allocates to it could be redirected toward domestic priorities.
“We should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our own country, not socialist countries… US participation has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to risk US involvement in foreign wars… America should not be the world’s security blanket – especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense,” Massie said.
If enacted, the bill would require the US government to formally inform NATO of its intention to end its membership and would block American funding from being used for the alliance’s budgets. The initiative mirrors an earlier attempt by a Republican senator who argued that NATO no longer aligns with evolving US security needs — though that effort stalled in committee, and observers expect Massie’s bill will likely face similar resistance in a Congress that has repeatedly backed continued participation.
President Donald Trump and several Republican allies have long asserted that Washington carries a disproportionate share of NATO’s financial load, frequently criticizing European governments for failing to meet defense spending commitments. Trump even warned that the US might refrain from defending “delinquent” members in the event of an attack.
Under growing pressure, NATO countries agreed this year to begin lifting their defense expenditures to 5% of GDP, exceeding the previous 2% benchmark. This shift comes amid intensified claims from Western officials and media that Russia poses a rising military danger to the alliance.
Moscow has rejected these assertions as “nonsense,” maintaining that NATO is inflating the threat and embracing a policy of “rampant militarization.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment