India, Brazil Forge Major Naval Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) New Delhi and Brasília have forged a strategic naval cooperation agreement focused on Scorpene submarine maintenance and warship sustainment, Indian Navy officials announced Monday.
The bilateral memorandum targets expanded defense innovation and research capabilities across maritime platform operations, according to military sources.
Indian Navy leadership stated the agreement "will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics and training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies and industry of both nations."
Three entities formalized the arrangement: Indian Navy command, Brazilian Navy authorities, and Mazagon Dockyard Ltd., a major shipbuilding contractor. The signing coincides with Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi's diplomatic mission to the South American power, scheduled through Friday.
The Indian naval commander's itinerary includes high-level discussions with Brazilian Defense Minister Jose Mucio, Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, and Brazilian Navy chief Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen.
The BRICS alliance members have accelerated military partnership efforts in recent months.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conducted consultations with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Mucio at New Delhi headquarters last October.
Earlier in July, the eighth Joint Defense Committee session in Brasilia explored joint manufacturing ventures, personnel training programs, and coordinated security operations.
New Delhi has established ambitious maritime expansion objectives, aiming to deploy more than 200 combat vessels and submarines by 2035, potentially scaling to 230 units by 2037. Authorities have actively pursued international defense partnerships to advance the 'Make in India' manufacturing strategy.
