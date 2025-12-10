Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India, Brazil ink deal to collaborate on submarine maintenance

India, Brazil ink deal to collaborate on submarine maintenance


2025-12-10 06:55:07
(MENAFN) India and Brazil have entered into a new agreement designed to advance joint work on sustaining Scorpène-class submarines and other naval vessels, according to official statements. The arrangement outlines broader goals as well, including expanding collaborative defense research and fostering new technologies to support a range of maritime platforms.

“The MOU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics and training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies and industry of both nations,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The agreement involves the naval forces of both countries along with an Indian defense shipyard, and it was formalized during the Indian Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi’s ongoing visit to Brazil. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet with the country’s senior defense leadership, including its defense minister and top military commanders, to discuss avenues for deepening bilateral security engagement.

Recent months have seen the two BRICS nations intensify their defense cooperation. Reports indicate that India’s defense minister previously held discussions with Brazil’s vice president and defense minister in New Delhi, reflecting the growing strategic dialogue between the partners.

Earlier in the year, a session of the Joint Defense Committee convened in Brasília to explore joint production prospects, the expansion of military training programs, and ways to collaborate on regional security matters.

India, which aims to field more than 200 naval vessels by 2035—with projections suggesting the number could approach 230 by 2037—has been urging trusted international defense companies to work with domestic manufacturers as part of its broader push to advance indigenous military production under national industrial initiatives.

MENAFN10122025000045017640ID1110463162



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search