Russia, U.S. Conduct Meeting on Restoring Business Ties
(MENAFN) Russia and the US have conducted a meeting aimed at restoring and strengthening business ties and contacts, the press service of Roscongress Foundation announced on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to make the business dialogue an annual event.
According to a joint statement issued following this week's meeting in Dubai, UAE, contacts between the Russian and American business communities should continue in a motivated and politically unbiased format.
Roscongress, the organizer of the forum together with the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), said the meeting focused on prospects for cooperation, rebuilding mutual trust, and restoring company-to-company links.
The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Katyrin, president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee headed the US side.
"Russian and American companies continue to seek solutions for implementing investment, industrial, technological, and infrastructure projects," said Katyrin.
The participants said they hope the dialogue will improve conditions for businesses in both countries, reduce risks, and strengthen confidence.
"It is crucial for businesses to maintain working communication channels," Agee said, adding that the US side wants to explore practical cooperation with Russian partners where possible.
Numerous international businesses withdrew from Russia following unprecedented Western sanctions imposed after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Others departed to avoid the risk of secondary sanctions or broader international pressure.
Agee recently told Russian media that American businesses still view Russia as a promising market and are waiting for the lifting of sanctions.
The US and Russian delegations discussed opportunities across a range of sectors, including investment, industry, technology, and infrastructure projects, according to the statement.
