403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Asserts It Maintains Control Over Part of Pokrovsk
(MENAFN) Ukraine has asserted that its military maintains control over portions of the strategic front-line city of Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk region since mid-November, contradicting Russia's earlier declaration of complete capture.
In comments reported Tuesday by local media, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops were no longer in the city "at some point in the autumn" due to limited capabilities, but regained control of about 13 square kilometers (5 square miles) as of Nov. 15 following offensives.
"We continue to hold the northern part of the city approximately along the railway line. In addition, west of Pokrovsk we have cleared and control about 54 square kilometers (20.8 square miles)," Syrskyi was quoted as saying by a public broadcaster.
He claimed the Russian army is continuing to increase its presence in the area and said the situation is difficult, especially in foggy and rainy conditions.
"At the same time, a few days ago I gave the order to withdraw our servicemen from positions 5-7 kilometers from Pokrovsk, which were still there. These are positions that we could no longer rotate and past which the enemy was seeping," he went on to say, noting that keeping control of those positions was "inexpedient."
Syrskyi also denied claims that the nearby front-line city of Myrnohrad, located about six kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Pokrovsk, is surrounded by Russian forces, expressing that logistics in the city are complicated but are being carried out.
The commander-in-chief's statements followed Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov's assertion earlier Tuesday that Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine and have seized the southern section of Myrnohrad, which Moscow refers to as Dimitrov.
Gerasimov said the current "primary objective" of Russian forces is to defeat Ukrainian troops "encircled" in Myrnohrad, according to a Defense Ministry statement.
This month, Russia announced it had captured Pokrovsk, a vital logistics hub for Ukraine's military operations throughout the Donetsk region.
Independent verification of battlefield claims by either side remains difficult due to the ongoing over three-and-a-half-year war.
In comments reported Tuesday by local media, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops were no longer in the city "at some point in the autumn" due to limited capabilities, but regained control of about 13 square kilometers (5 square miles) as of Nov. 15 following offensives.
"We continue to hold the northern part of the city approximately along the railway line. In addition, west of Pokrovsk we have cleared and control about 54 square kilometers (20.8 square miles)," Syrskyi was quoted as saying by a public broadcaster.
He claimed the Russian army is continuing to increase its presence in the area and said the situation is difficult, especially in foggy and rainy conditions.
"At the same time, a few days ago I gave the order to withdraw our servicemen from positions 5-7 kilometers from Pokrovsk, which were still there. These are positions that we could no longer rotate and past which the enemy was seeping," he went on to say, noting that keeping control of those positions was "inexpedient."
Syrskyi also denied claims that the nearby front-line city of Myrnohrad, located about six kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Pokrovsk, is surrounded by Russian forces, expressing that logistics in the city are complicated but are being carried out.
The commander-in-chief's statements followed Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov's assertion earlier Tuesday that Russian forces continue to advance in Ukraine and have seized the southern section of Myrnohrad, which Moscow refers to as Dimitrov.
Gerasimov said the current "primary objective" of Russian forces is to defeat Ukrainian troops "encircled" in Myrnohrad, according to a Defense Ministry statement.
This month, Russia announced it had captured Pokrovsk, a vital logistics hub for Ukraine's military operations throughout the Donetsk region.
Independent verification of battlefield claims by either side remains difficult due to the ongoing over three-and-a-half-year war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment