IFRC Winds Down Central Mediterranean Mission
(MENAFN) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced on Tuesday that it will discontinue its Central Mediterranean initiative that aids migrants in transit, concluding its collaboration with SOS Mediterranee on the Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel after being unable to secure the necessary means to extend operations past 2025.
In its declaration, the organization explained that its personnel will "no longer be present" aboard the vessel, placing the burden of operational expenses solely on SOS Mediterranee.
This mission has long functioned as an essential lifeline, with IFRC network teams assisting in the rescue of more than 8,600 individuals over the last four years, including 2,200 minors.
"It brings us tremendous pain and sadness to have financial constraints directly impact such a vital and lifesaving operation," stated Maria Alcazar Castilla, IFRC deputy regional director for Europe. "We are grateful to all our partners who supported this important initiative, from funding to sending staff onboard and advocating on behalf of migrants."
Throughout the operation, IFRC teams delivered healthcare, initial emergency assistance, psychological support, nourishment, and guidance on asylum processes.
According to the statement, they participated in 156 rescue missions, handed out 96,000 meals, carried out 6,500 medical evaluations, and facilitated 3,200 "safe and well" messages to families.
Although their maritime work is drawing to a close, the IFRC emphasized that its dedication to people on the move persists through humanitarian services offered along migration pathways throughout Europe and beyond.
