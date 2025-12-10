403
ICC Issues Sentence for Former Sudanese Militia Commander
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday delivered a combined 20-year prison term to former Sudanese militia figure Ali Muhammad Ali Abd al-Rahman, widely recognized as Ali Kushayb, for crimes against humanity and war crimes perpetrated in Darfur during 2003–2004.
The ICC unanimously assigned this 20-year unified sentence after his Oct. 6 conviction on 27 charges linked to crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur, Sudan, spanning August 2003 to April 2004.
The tribunal observed that it might have opted for a harsher penalty if not for certain mitigating elements — including his age, respectful behavior while detained and throughout proceedings, and his voluntary appearance before the court — while emphasizing that it granted these considerations “only limited weight” when determining the suitable punishment.
The court also highlighted that the duration Abd al-Rahman has already spent in custody — from his surrender on June 9, 2020, to the date of the ruling — will be subtracted from his total sentence.
In October 2025, the ICC declared him guilty of 27 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes tied to events in Darfur during 2003–2004.
Additionally, the chamber unanimously found Kushayb responsible for 31 counts, encompassing assaults on civilians, murder, torture, rape, looting, destruction of property, persecution, and the forcible displacement of populations.
These offenses were carried out during the Kodoom and Bindisi operations, along with other connected military actions.
