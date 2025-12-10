403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
21-Year-Old Palestinian Passes Away in Israeli Detention
(MENAFN) A young Palestinian man has died while held in Israeli detention, advocacy organizations reported Wednesday, marking another fatality that prisoner rights groups say reflects a dangerous pattern.
Abdelrahman al-Sabateen, 21, from Husan town near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in west Jerusalem, according to a joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with authorities releasing no information about what caused the fatality.
Israeli forces detained Sabateen in June 2025.
Both organizations placed full accountability for Sabateen's death on Israeli prison authorities, urging the international community to intervene to provide protection for prisoners.
The groups accused Israel of escalating its violations against Palestinians in Israeli prisons amid reports indicated a rising number of deaths due to harsh detention conditions, including deprivation of medical treatment and ill-treatment.
Palestinian figures indicate that since October 2023, over 100 Palestinian detainees have perished in Israeli custody. Dozens of Gazan prisoners remain under enforced disappearance, the groups said.
Current Palestinian estimates place the number of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons at more than 9,300, including more than 50 women and about 350 children, in addition to those kept in Israeli army camps.
Abdelrahman al-Sabateen, 21, from Husan town near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in west Jerusalem, according to a joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with authorities releasing no information about what caused the fatality.
Israeli forces detained Sabateen in June 2025.
Both organizations placed full accountability for Sabateen's death on Israeli prison authorities, urging the international community to intervene to provide protection for prisoners.
The groups accused Israel of escalating its violations against Palestinians in Israeli prisons amid reports indicated a rising number of deaths due to harsh detention conditions, including deprivation of medical treatment and ill-treatment.
Palestinian figures indicate that since October 2023, over 100 Palestinian detainees have perished in Israeli custody. Dozens of Gazan prisoners remain under enforced disappearance, the groups said.
Current Palestinian estimates place the number of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons at more than 9,300, including more than 50 women and about 350 children, in addition to those kept in Israeli army camps.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment