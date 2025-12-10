Indonesia Fire At Drone Factory Kills 22 In Jakarta

Indonesian authorities said the fire broke out in a building housing the drone company and was extinguished after three hours. The victims included seven men and 15 women.

Police confirmed that most fatalities resulted from smoke inhalation, highlighting safety risks in industrial facilities where emergency measures may be inadequate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials are reviewing whether equipment failure or violations of safety protocols contributed to the incident.

Reports stated that industrial fires in Indonesia have previously caused multiple casualties, drawing attention to workplace safety concerns.

Experts say weak safety standards and insufficient emergency preparedness in factories increase the likelihood of mass casualties during fires.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation and strengthen fire safety enforcement in industrial workplaces. Support services are being provided to the victims' families.

